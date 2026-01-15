Venezuela's Shift: Power Dynamics and Prisoner Releases
Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced a continuation of prisoner releases, starting under Nicolás Maduro. In a press briefing, she balanced national control and US relations, alongside staunch supporters. Criticism arises over the slow, opaque release process amid US-Venezuela oil negotiations.
Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced Wednesday a continuation of prisoner releases initiated under former President Nicolás Maduro. Characterizing this period as "a new political moment" post-Maduro's US ouster, Rodríguez signaled a tentative rapprochement with the United States.
In her first press briefing, the former Maduro ally attempted to reconcile Venezuelan sovereignty with US interests, particularly regarding control over oil sales. Despite her conciliatory tone, human rights organizations have criticized the slow and opaque nature of the prisoner release process.
Despite challenges from Venezuela's opposition and scrutiny for past human rights violations, Rodríguez finds herself a pivotal figure in stabilizing US-Venezuela relations. With backing from the Trump administration, she navigates complex domestic and international landscapes to consolidate power and address political prisoners.
