Health, Business, and Trade Developments Globally

The Australian Labor government has pledged to enhance the nation's universal healthcare system. As the general election approaches, the government aims to introduce a free medical advice line and telehealth services, emphasizing cost-of-living issues as a key electoral concern.

Germany's pharmaceutical giant Merck KGaA has announced a $3.9 billion deal to acquire U.S.-based SpringWorks Therapeutics. This move is designed to strengthen Merck's portfolio in rare cancer therapies, offsetting potential revenue declines from patent expirations.

In the United States, corporations are stepping up security measures after the murder of a UnitedHealth executive. This trend is expected to accelerate through 2025, with increased threats to corporate leadership highlighted in recent proxy statements.

Singapore is actively negotiating with the United States for pharmaceutical export concessions and continued access to advanced AI chips. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are exploring innovative trade solutions to navigate existing export controls.

