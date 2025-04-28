Indian Exporters Gain Ground as US Tariffs Sideline China

With Washington's imposition of 145% tariffs on Chinese imports, American sourcing firms are increasingly turning to Indian exporters. The Federation of Indian Exporter Organisations (FIEO) reports that these efforts aim to bypass tariffs and secure trade channels to the United States.

FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai emphasized the enormous export opportunities now available to Indian companies due to the tariff disparities. Chinese manufacturers are also playing a role by seeking collaboration with Indian firms, maintaining trade routes to the US amidst the tariff challenges.

Industry leaders, like Mumbai-based SK Saraf, see this as a 'great' chance. However, restrictions under Indian government policies on investments from bordering countries, including China, highlight challenges that need addressing to leverage this opportunity fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)