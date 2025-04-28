Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Awaits Green Light for East-West Corridor Expansion

Metro Railway Kolkata is on the brink of expanding its East-West corridor, pending approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Recent inspections were completed, assuring readiness for service, but formal approval remains pending. Reduced train services will be operational as part of the preparation for full-fledged operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:18 IST
Metro Railway Kolkata is on the cusp of extending its East-West corridor, stretching from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V, subject to the nod from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

Sumeet Singhal from CRS conducted an inspection on the Esplanade-Sealdah segment, expressing satisfaction with the section's preparedness for passenger services. However, the formal authorization is yet to be granted, delaying the commissioning of commercial services along the entire 16.55 km Green Line.

Integral inspection included the examination of tunnel conditions, emergency evacuation plans, and grid control systems. To accommodate preparations, Kolkata Metro will reduce services on Green Line-1 temporarily.

