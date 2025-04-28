Kolkata Metro Awaits Green Light for East-West Corridor Expansion

Metro Railway Kolkata is on the cusp of extending its East-West corridor, stretching from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V, subject to the nod from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

Sumeet Singhal from CRS conducted an inspection on the Esplanade-Sealdah segment, expressing satisfaction with the section's preparedness for passenger services. However, the formal authorization is yet to be granted, delaying the commissioning of commercial services along the entire 16.55 km Green Line.

Integral inspection included the examination of tunnel conditions, emergency evacuation plans, and grid control systems. To accommodate preparations, Kolkata Metro will reduce services on Green Line-1 temporarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)