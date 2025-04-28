Delhi Rolls Out DEVI: A New Era for Electric Buses

The Delhi Electric Vehicle Integration (DEVI) scheme is slated for a much-anticipated launch on May 2, officials stated this Monday. The unveiling of the electric buses, crucial to sustainable urban transport, had been postponed from its original April 22 date due to a national mourning period following the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently communicated through a social media post on X that the launch has been rescheduled, underscoring the significance of this initiative for Delhi's public transport infrastructure. The government, under the DEVI initiative rebranded by the BJP, plans to deploy 76 electric buses from the Ghazipur depot, enhancing last-mile connectivity and boosting the integration of metro and bus routes across the capital.

Originally known as the Mohalla Bus Service under the AAP administration, the project has undergone rebranding to reflect the new governance's commitment to environmentally friendly and efficient urban mobility solutions. The service promises improvements in public transport accessibility and a stride towards sustainable urban development in Delhi.

