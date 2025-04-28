Tragic Blast: Fire Extinguished at Iranian Port
A fire at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port, triggered by an explosion, has been extinguished, with casualties rising to at least 65. Authorities, including Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, confirmed the incident. Despite speculation about chemical ties, officials have denied related links to ballistic missile fuel.
An explosion followed by a devastating fire at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port has led to significant loss of life, with the death toll now at 65 as confirmed by Hormozgan Gov. Mohammad Ashouri Taziani on Monday.
Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni stated that the blaze, which erupted Saturday at the southern port near Bandar Abbas, has finally been extinguished.
While reports have surfaced suggesting that the port stored a chemical component utilized in ballistic missile fuel, authorities have categorically denied these claims, leaving the cause of the explosion largely speculative.
