Left Menu

Tragic Blast: Fire Extinguished at Iranian Port

A fire at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port, triggered by an explosion, has been extinguished, with casualties rising to at least 65. Authorities, including Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, confirmed the incident. Despite speculation about chemical ties, officials have denied related links to ballistic missile fuel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:19 IST
Tragic Blast: Fire Extinguished at Iranian Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An explosion followed by a devastating fire at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port has led to significant loss of life, with the death toll now at 65 as confirmed by Hormozgan Gov. Mohammad Ashouri Taziani on Monday.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni stated that the blaze, which erupted Saturday at the southern port near Bandar Abbas, has finally been extinguished.

While reports have surfaced suggesting that the port stored a chemical component utilized in ballistic missile fuel, authorities have categorically denied these claims, leaving the cause of the explosion largely speculative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025