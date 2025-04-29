Global Trade Tensions Loom Over Chinese Markets

In a day of unpredictable trading movements, China's stock markets showed only slight declines amidst heightened global trade tensions. At midday, the Shanghai Composite index marginally fell, which reflects ongoing investor apprehension over U.S. tariff decisions impacting the Chinese economy.

The blue-chip CSI300 index dipped slightly, led by losses in the financial and consumer sectors, though the real estate and healthcare sub-indices showed minimal gains. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's stocks saw tepid gains, buoyed primarily by tech share increases.

Market analysts highlighted the tension's roots in the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a recent statement underlined the need for China to reduce tariffs. Despite market resilience, experts suggest further stimulus from China could aid in mitigating these geopolitical frictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)