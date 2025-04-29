String Metaverse Ltd's Oversubscribed Rights Issue Marks New Era

Mumbai-based String Metaverse Ltd, a pioneering company in the Web 3.0 sector, announced the overwhelming success of its Rights Issue. Public investors showed immense support, subscribing beyond expectations and allowing the company to exceed its fundraising goals.

The Rights Issue was designed to increase the public shareholding to 19%, aligning with regulatory requirements. String Metaverse Ltd offered 94,71,445 shares but received applications for over ₹1.79 crore shares, raising ₹49.25 crore in the process. This oversubscription underlines robust investor confidence in the company's future.

In a move to better reflect its vision, the company, previously known as Bio green Papers Ltd, has obtained approval for its name change from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The update is now pending with the Bombay Stock Exchange. String Metaverse Ltd continues to focus on innovation and shareholder value in the evolving Web 3.0 landscape.

