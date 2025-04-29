Portugal Restores Power After Nationwide Blackout
Portugal has normalized power supply for its 6.4 million electricity customers after a nationwide blackout. Airports are operating, albeit with ongoing recovery in Lisbon, and train services have resumed. Schools and the health service are fully operational once more.
Following a nationwide blackout, Portugal's government announced on Tuesday that power supply has been restored to all 6.4 million electricity customers across the country.
The government's statement also confirmed that all airports are operating normally, although some recovery work is still in progress in Lisbon. Train services have additionally resumed.
Furthermore, schools have reopened, and the health service has fully stabilized, returning to regular operations.
