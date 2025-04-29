Left Menu

EU Court Rules Against Malta's Golden Passports: Citizenship for Sale?

The European Court of Justice has ruled that Malta's golden passport program, allowing foreigners to purchase citizenship, violates EU law. Despite the EU Commission initiating infringement procedures in 2020, Malta continued the scheme for non-Russian or Belarusian nationals, contending its legality under EU treaties.

The European Court of Justice has declared that Malta's lucrative golden passport initiative contravenes European Union law. The program, which allows affluent foreigners to acquire Maltese citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment, has faced mounting criticism.

In 2022, the EU Commission brought Malta before the court over the scheme, contending it undermined mutual trust among member states—a cornerstone principle of the EU. Malta argued it had accurately interpreted EU treaties, although it halted the program for Russian and Belarusian nationals amid the Ukraine conflict.

Legal proceedings followed years of disputes with Malta over modifications to the scheme. Despite an infringement procedure by the EU Commission in 2020, the situation remained unresolved, prompting the referral to the EU Court of Justice. The court stressed that nationality cannot be commodified as a transactional exchange for investment.

