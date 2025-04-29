EaseMyTrip Unveils Easy Summer Sale with Unbeatable Deals

EaseMyTrip.com, a leading name in India's online travel sector, has rolled out its eagerly anticipated Easy Summer Sale, offering a plethora of travel deals for customers nationwide. The sale, live from April 29th to May 6th, 2025, includes discounts on flights, hotels, buses, cabs, and holiday packages through the EaseMyTrip platform.

Partnering with ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank, the company provides extra savings opportunities for cardholders. Travelers can unlock discounts of up to Rs5,000 on flights and hotels, Rs500 on buses and cabs, and holiday packages starting at Rs9,999 by using the promo code EMTSUMMER.

Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, emphasizes their commitment to providing value through this campaign, transforming costly travel dreams into affordable realities. With notable airline and hotel partnerships and exclusive post-booking brand vouchers, the sale enhances the overall travel experience for all customers.

