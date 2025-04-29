Left Menu

EaseMyTrip Unveils Easy Summer Sale with Unbeatable Deals

EaseMyTrip launches its Easy Summer Sale from April 29 to May 6, 2025, offering significant discounts on flights, hotels, buses, and packages. In partnership with top banks, customers can enjoy additional savings and exclusive offers, making it the perfect opportunity to plan affordable domestic and international travels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:12 IST
EaseMyTrip Unveils Easy Summer Sale with Unbeatable Deals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

EaseMyTrip.com, a leading name in India's online travel sector, has rolled out its eagerly anticipated Easy Summer Sale, offering a plethora of travel deals for customers nationwide. The sale, live from April 29th to May 6th, 2025, includes discounts on flights, hotels, buses, cabs, and holiday packages through the EaseMyTrip platform.

Partnering with ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank, the company provides extra savings opportunities for cardholders. Travelers can unlock discounts of up to Rs5,000 on flights and hotels, Rs500 on buses and cabs, and holiday packages starting at Rs9,999 by using the promo code EMTSUMMER.

Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, emphasizes their commitment to providing value through this campaign, transforming costly travel dreams into affordable realities. With notable airline and hotel partnerships and exclusive post-booking brand vouchers, the sale enhances the overall travel experience for all customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025