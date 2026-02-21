Left Menu

Celebrating a Century: The Legacy of Jagjit Singh Bawa

Jagjit Singh Bawa, an esteemed retired IPS officer, celebrated his 100th birthday. Celebrated for his dedication and groundbreaking service, Bawa has left an indelible mark on the Punjab Police. His career, including his tenure as Director CBI, remains a beacon of integrity and professionalism, inspiring generations of officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:33 IST
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav warmly congratulated Jagjit Singh Bawa on his 100th birthday, celebrating the retired 1951-batch IPS officer's remarkable career.

Known for his steadfast leadership, Bawa represents a generation of distinguished officers from the Punjab cadre, making significant contributions to the field of policing.

Former colleagues, including Special DGP SS Srivastava, visited Bawa to honor his legacy, which includes his tenures as SSP Ferozepur, IGP Punjab, and Director CBI, New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

