Celebrating a Century: The Legacy of Jagjit Singh Bawa

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav warmly congratulated Jagjit Singh Bawa on his 100th birthday, celebrating the retired 1951-batch IPS officer's remarkable career.

Known for his steadfast leadership, Bawa represents a generation of distinguished officers from the Punjab cadre, making significant contributions to the field of policing.

Former colleagues, including Special DGP SS Srivastava, visited Bawa to honor his legacy, which includes his tenures as SSP Ferozepur, IGP Punjab, and Director CBI, New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)