Electoral Roll Surge in Kerala: A Vote on the Rise

The Election Commission of India has released Kerala's final electoral roll, revealing an increase of over 15 lakh voters compared to the December draft list. The total number of registered voters now stands at 2,69,53,644, a substantial rise from the 2,54,42,352 reported in December 2025.

Despite this increase, the revised electoral list indicates a notable reduction of 7,95,515 voters in comparison to the 2024 Parliament electoral roll. This shift reflects the dynamic nature of voter registration and the critical importance of the ECI's ongoing revision exercises.

Scrutiny at the constituency level highlights variations, such as a slight increase in voters in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Dharmadam constituency. Meanwhile, the North Paravoor constituency, represented by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, witnessed a decline in voter numbers.