Rain Halts Super Eight Clash in World Cup

Rain disrupted New Zealand's Super Eight match against Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup, resulting in an abandonment and one point awarded to each team. The match was scheduled to take place on Saturday, but was called off due to intensifying rain. Pakistan now faces England next.
New Zealand's Super Eight match against Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup faced a washout as relentless rain prevented any play on Saturday.
The encounter, led by Pakistan captain Salman Agha winning the toss and opting to bat, saw hopes dashed by increasing rainfall. No ball could be bowled, as puddles formed on the covered outfield.
Both teams were consequently awarded one point each as the match had to be abandoned. Pakistan looks ahead to their next fixture against England on Tuesday, while New Zealand will compete against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, in the co-hosted tournament.
