CRPF's Decisive Onslaught on Maoist Strongholds in Six States

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has successfully dismantled 57 arms and explosives caches tied to Maoist insurgents across six states this year. As part of its mission to eradicate Naxalism by 2026, the force recovered over 101 firearms and various bomb-making equipment, underlining significant operational progress.

In addition to these discoveries, the CRPF has demolished 175 Maoist memorials, a notable increase from previous years. This effort aligns with Home Minister Amit Shah's directive to eliminate symbols of insurgent ideology and prevent the resurgence of Naxalism. The force aims to meet the government's eradication target on schedule.

CRPF Director-General GP Singh emphasized collaboration with other security agencies and stressed the importance of dismantling symbols of rebellion. In parallel, operations continue in Jammu and Kashmir, where temporary operating bases at high altitudes are maintained to combat terrorism, demonstrating a comprehensive national security approach.

