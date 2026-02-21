Left Menu

CRPF's Decisive Onslaught on Maoist Strongholds in Six States

The CRPF has uncovered 57 arms and explosives caches across six states while demolishing 175 Maoist memorials in a mission to eradicate Naxalism by 2026. Under home minister directives, the force collaborates with other agencies to prevent a resurgence, targeting areas previously considered Naxal strongholds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:33 IST
CRPF's Decisive Onslaught on Maoist Strongholds in Six States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has successfully dismantled 57 arms and explosives caches tied to Maoist insurgents across six states this year. As part of its mission to eradicate Naxalism by 2026, the force recovered over 101 firearms and various bomb-making equipment, underlining significant operational progress.

In addition to these discoveries, the CRPF has demolished 175 Maoist memorials, a notable increase from previous years. This effort aligns with Home Minister Amit Shah's directive to eliminate symbols of insurgent ideology and prevent the resurgence of Naxalism. The force aims to meet the government's eradication target on schedule.

CRPF Director-General GP Singh emphasized collaboration with other security agencies and stressed the importance of dismantling symbols of rebellion. In parallel, operations continue in Jammu and Kashmir, where temporary operating bases at high altitudes are maintained to combat terrorism, demonstrating a comprehensive national security approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

 India
2
Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

 India
3
Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

 India
4
Trump Raises Tariffs to Legal Limit After Court Ruling

Trump Raises Tariffs to Legal Limit After Court Ruling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026