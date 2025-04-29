Sterling's Resilience: Navigating Economic Crossroads

The sterling fell slightly against the dollar, yet hovered near a three-year high as financial markets awaited U.S. economic indicators following a significant dollar selloff.

Key market influences include upcoming U.S. jobs data, growth figures, and the Fed's core PCE inflation measure. Despite Tuesday's dollar recovery amid possible tariff easement, concerns about a trade war with China persist among investors.

The pound's April performance marked its strongest against the dollar since November 2023, though it faced economic mixed signals domestically. Discussions around euro underperformance and potential benefits from UK-EU business ties feature, as British strategy evolves post-Brexit amid US tariff challenges.

