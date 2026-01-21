Diplomatic Intricacies: China's New Embassy in UK

China's plan to establish its largest embassy in Europe, located in London, has received the green light from British authorities. According to a foreign ministry spokesperson, the project aligns with international diplomatic practices and relevant laws.

The embassy's approval, granted on Tuesday, is seen as a step toward mending ties with Beijing, despite concerns from certain British and U.S. politicians about potential espionage activities. The decision follows procedural adherence to international and British legal frameworks.

After facing opposition from local politicians and pro-democracy advocates, the embassy's approval comes ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's expected visit to China, marking the first trip by a UK leader since 2018. Starmer's visit aims to rejuvenate business relations with Chinese officials and executives.

