Historic Verdict: South Korea's Political Turmoil

In a landmark decision, the South Korean judiciary has sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison. This punishment is for his involvement in the 2024 martial law imposition by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, marking the first conviction under the rebellion charges related to this event.

The court found that the imposition of martial law by Yoon led to an act of rebellion, severely disrupting constitutional order. Han played a critical role by legitimizing the decree through a Cabinet Council meeting, also facing charges of falsification and perjury connected to the martial law proclamation.

The court's decision signals a broader crackdown on those involved in the 2024 crisis, with Yoon and others awaiting trial. Han, maintaining his opposition to Yoon's plan, is expected to appeal. This case has intensified scrutiny on constitutional protections and governance in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)