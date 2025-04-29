Sculpture of Hope: Transforming Malaria Awareness in India

In a unique initiative marking World Malaria Day 2025, Reckitt, alongside the Government of Gujarat and the Bhavnagar District Health Department, has unveiled a monumental public installation in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. This event, featuring an 18-foot-tall mosquito sculpture, symbolizes a renewed commitment to eradicating malaria and other vector-borne diseases.

Crafted by acclaimed sculptor Dr. Bibhuti Adhikary using recycled materials, the sculpture integrates dynamic lighting that adapts to local malaria data. The installation, supported by the Mortein brand under Reckitt, employs art to inspire community engagement and reinforce preventive measures, aiming for a malaria-free India by 2030.

The project, reflecting global art installations like New York's "The Water Tank Project" and Portugal's "The Umbrella Project," is a collaboration with Plan India and the National Health Mission. It represents a fusion of art and public health advocacy, transforming community spaces into interactive platforms for education and empowerment, in line with WHO's malaria elimination goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)