Economists Unite for Sustainable Development: A VISTAS Seminar Highlight
Prominent economists gathered at VISTAS in Chennai for a seminar on India's progress towards sustainable development goals. With keynote speakers highlighting the imbalance in wealth distribution and the role of education in economic growth, the event emphasized economic awareness and policy-making as crucial for achieving sustainable progress.
- Country:
- India
Economists from across India convened at the Vels Institute of Science, Technology, and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) for a seminar focused on advancing economic development following sustainable goals. Hosted by VISTAS in collaboration with the Indian Economic Association (IEA), the event saw renewed calls for better education funding and economic awareness.
Dr. G. Viswanathan, a renowned economist, highlighted the challenges of corruption, black money, and tax evasion, while urging both Central and State Governments to prioritize education to drive economic growth. The seminar also saw Dr. A. Jothi Murugan, President of IEA, emphasize reducing income inequality for sustained economic progress in India.
The seminar concluded with Thiru R. Priyakumar, Information Commissioner for Tamil Nadu, lauding the role of economists in guiding national economic strategies. The conference set a new milestone with over 400 research papers submitted, reflecting the commitment to academic excellence at VISTAS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amid Trade War Tensions
China's Economic Growth Beats Expectations Amid Trade Tensions
China's Economic Growth Defies Expectations Amid Trade War Concerns
India Anticipates Prosperous Monsoon Boosting Economic Growth
China's Surprising Economic Growth Amidst US Trade Tensions