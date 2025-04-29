Economists Unite for Sustainable Development: A VISTAS Seminar Highlight

Economists from across India convened at the Vels Institute of Science, Technology, and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) for a seminar focused on advancing economic development following sustainable goals. Hosted by VISTAS in collaboration with the Indian Economic Association (IEA), the event saw renewed calls for better education funding and economic awareness.

Dr. G. Viswanathan, a renowned economist, highlighted the challenges of corruption, black money, and tax evasion, while urging both Central and State Governments to prioritize education to drive economic growth. The seminar also saw Dr. A. Jothi Murugan, President of IEA, emphasize reducing income inequality for sustained economic progress in India.

The seminar concluded with Thiru R. Priyakumar, Information Commissioner for Tamil Nadu, lauding the role of economists in guiding national economic strategies. The conference set a new milestone with over 400 research papers submitted, reflecting the commitment to academic excellence at VISTAS.

