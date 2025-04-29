Left Menu

Economists Unite for Sustainable Development: A VISTAS Seminar Highlight

Prominent economists gathered at VISTAS in Chennai for a seminar on India's progress towards sustainable development goals. With keynote speakers highlighting the imbalance in wealth distribution and the role of education in economic growth, the event emphasized economic awareness and policy-making as crucial for achieving sustainable progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:43 IST
Economists Unite for Sustainable Development: A VISTAS Seminar Highlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Economists from across India convened at the Vels Institute of Science, Technology, and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) for a seminar focused on advancing economic development following sustainable goals. Hosted by VISTAS in collaboration with the Indian Economic Association (IEA), the event saw renewed calls for better education funding and economic awareness.

Dr. G. Viswanathan, a renowned economist, highlighted the challenges of corruption, black money, and tax evasion, while urging both Central and State Governments to prioritize education to drive economic growth. The seminar also saw Dr. A. Jothi Murugan, President of IEA, emphasize reducing income inequality for sustained economic progress in India.

The seminar concluded with Thiru R. Priyakumar, Information Commissioner for Tamil Nadu, lauding the role of economists in guiding national economic strategies. The conference set a new milestone with over 400 research papers submitted, reflecting the commitment to academic excellence at VISTAS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025