Left Menu

Hospitality Industry Faces Tax Crunch Amidst Promised Economic Growth

Business owners in Britain's hospitality sector struggle under new taxes and rising costs, undermining growth and investments. They face increases in business rates and wage costs, while inheritance tax changes threaten family-owned enterprises. Despite government promises, businesses encounter barriers stifling economic expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:08 IST
Hospitality Industry Faces Tax Crunch Amidst Promised Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's hospitality sector is grappling with a new tax regime seen by many business owners as a major obstacle to growth and investment. With rising business rates and other increasing costs, companies are facing a squeeze as the government tries to balance its books.

Maurice Abboudi, owner of a chain of Japanese restaurants, has shelved expansion plans, citing a sharp rise in property taxes and other expenses. Business leaders argue these policies contradict government promises to stimulate economic growth, with many questioning whether enough is being done to foster small business development.

In addition to taxation woes, family-owned businesses are particularly hard-hit by changes in inheritance tax regulations. Owners like David Wernick and Edward Iliffe report substantial cutbacks in investment, hoping to safeguard their enterprises for the next generation amidst a strained economic climate.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Crash Claims Lives of Two B-Pharma Students

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Crash Claims Lives of Two B-Pharma Students

 India
2
Political Alliances Strengthen Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

Political Alliances Strengthen Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

 India
3
Trump's Arrival at Davos: A Delayed Entry into Global Dialogue

Trump's Arrival at Davos: A Delayed Entry into Global Dialogue

 Global
4
Unlocking the Secrets of Obesity-Induced Inflammation

Unlocking the Secrets of Obesity-Induced Inflammation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026