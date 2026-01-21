Hospitality Industry Faces Tax Crunch Amidst Promised Economic Growth

Britain's hospitality sector is grappling with a new tax regime seen by many business owners as a major obstacle to growth and investment. With rising business rates and other increasing costs, companies are facing a squeeze as the government tries to balance its books.

Maurice Abboudi, owner of a chain of Japanese restaurants, has shelved expansion plans, citing a sharp rise in property taxes and other expenses. Business leaders argue these policies contradict government promises to stimulate economic growth, with many questioning whether enough is being done to foster small business development.

In addition to taxation woes, family-owned businesses are particularly hard-hit by changes in inheritance tax regulations. Owners like David Wernick and Edward Iliffe report substantial cutbacks in investment, hoping to safeguard their enterprises for the next generation amidst a strained economic climate.