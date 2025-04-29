Coca-Cola's Growth Surge in India: A Sip of Success

The Coca-Cola Company reported a notable surge in the Indian market, achieving double-digit volume growth in the March quarter. This success was propelled by the strong performance of local brands, including the beloved Thums Up and the globally recognized Coca-Cola, as indicated in the latest earnings statement from the Atlanta-based beverage giant.

India played a key role alongside China and Brazil in driving a 2 percent global unit case volume increase for Coca-Cola in the same period. The Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj offered the perfect platform for an unprecedented integrated brand activation, reaching millions of attendees.

James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, highlighted significant market expansion in India, boasting nearly 350,000 new outlets and increased household penetration. Despite a decrease in non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in India, the company maintained its value share across the region. Coca-Cola's strategy focuses on capturing opportunities in emerging markets like India, a key growth area.

