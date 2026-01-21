Collector's Chair Nearly Seized Over Compensation Delay
The district administration narrowly avoided the confiscation of the collector's chair by a court due to delayed compensation to farmers for land acquired for irrigation. A court in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ordered an additional Rs 2.22 crore payment. The administration promised payment within eight weeks to stop the seizure.
The district administration narrowly averted a potential embarrassment as a court ordered the confiscation of the collector's chair over delayed compensation payments to farmers. The Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had directed the payment of an additional Rs 2.22 crore to these farmers.
Due to the administration's failure to comply, the court advanced to seize the district collector's chair on Tuesday. This dramatic court order aimed to expedite the distribution of compensation for land acquired for an irrigation project.
Advocates representing the farmers and a court official were on the brink of executing the order when the administration presented a written promise to pay the required compensation within eight weeks, averting immediate confiscation.
