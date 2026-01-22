Maine on Edge: Trump's Immigration Enforcement Strategy Unleashes Tension
The Trump administration has launched an immigration operation in Maine, targeting refugee communities, including Somalis. Over 100 immigration agents have arrived, causing unease among local leaders and communities. Maine's Democratic Governor Janet Mills criticized the move, signaling increased tensions in Trump's ongoing crackdown in Democratic regions.
An operation targeting refugee communities, including Somalis, has begun in Maine as part of the Trump administration's wider immigration enforcement efforts, according to both current and former immigration officials.
This Northeast state, now hosting more than 100 federal agents, is the latest location to feel the impact of President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies.
Governor Janet Mills has expressed strong opposition, stating such tactics are unwelcome. This announcement follows similar deployments of agents to Democratic strongholds across the nation as part of Trump's persistent crackdown.
