Maine on Edge: Trump's Immigration Enforcement Strategy Unleashes Tension

The Trump administration has launched an immigration operation in Maine, targeting refugee communities, including Somalis. Over 100 immigration agents have arrived, causing unease among local leaders and communities. Maine's Democratic Governor Janet Mills criticized the move, signaling increased tensions in Trump's ongoing crackdown in Democratic regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 00:06 IST
An operation targeting refugee communities, including Somalis, has begun in Maine as part of the Trump administration's wider immigration enforcement efforts, according to both current and former immigration officials.

This Northeast state, now hosting more than 100 federal agents, is the latest location to feel the impact of President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies.

Governor Janet Mills has expressed strong opposition, stating such tactics are unwelcome. This announcement follows similar deployments of agents to Democratic strongholds across the nation as part of Trump's persistent crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

