Ceasefire Breached: Syrian Government Reports Fatal SDF Attacks
The Syrian defense ministry reported that Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) attacked after a ceasefire, resulting in 11 deaths and over 25 injuries. This follows a government-announced four-day ceasefire agreed upon with the SDF starting 2000 local time Tuesday.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a grim development, the Syrian defense ministry announced on Wednesday that attacks by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) resulted in 11 fatalities and over 25 injured individuals. This claim was reported by the state-run Ekhbariya TV.
The violence occurred shortly after the Syrian government declared a four-day ceasefire with the SDF, which came into effect from 2000 local time Tuesday. The ceasefire was part of a recently inked agreement aimed at halting hostilities.
Despite the ceasefire agreement, the continuation of hostilities underscores the fragile nature of peace efforts in the region. These developments are likely to further complicate the tense situation on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- ceasefire
- SDF
- attacks
- Kurdish
- defense
- casualties
- agreement
- ceasefire-breach
- hostilities
ALSO READ
Kurdish-led Forces' Fall and a New Syrian Power Balance
Ceasefire Tensions: Syrian Government Accuses Kurdish Forces of Drone Strike; SDF Denies
Countdown to the America's Cup in Naples: New Zealand's Defense Awaits
Erdogan Eyes Kurdish Integration for Syrian Peace
Major Moves in Telecom, Biotech, and Defense: A Global Business Update