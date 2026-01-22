Ceasefire Breached: Syrian Government Reports Fatal SDF Attacks

In a grim development, the Syrian defense ministry announced on Wednesday that attacks by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) resulted in 11 fatalities and over 25 injured individuals. This claim was reported by the state-run Ekhbariya TV.

The violence occurred shortly after the Syrian government declared a four-day ceasefire with the SDF, which came into effect from 2000 local time Tuesday. The ceasefire was part of a recently inked agreement aimed at halting hostilities.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, the continuation of hostilities underscores the fragile nature of peace efforts in the region. These developments are likely to further complicate the tense situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)