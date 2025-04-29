Left Menu

Kenya's Fiscal Strategy: A Tough Balancing Act

Kenya plans to limit its fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP in 2025/26, revising the budget to address economic challenges. Previous protests curtailed tax hikes and deficit reduction to 3.5%. The IMF's concerns over Kenya's financial strategies prompt a request for a new support program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a bold move to tighten economic discipline, Kenya aims to slash its fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by 2025/26, revising its budget substantially, as confirmed by the cabinet on Tuesday.

Anticipated adjustments, part of broader austerity measures, are geared towards enhancing fiscal discipline, reducing public debt, and creating space for essential services.

Markets recoiled when Kenya and the IMF halted the review of a $3.6 billion program. The IMF flagged Kenya's fiscal challenges, citing a need for a new spending plan following the government's request for additional support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

