Kenya's Fiscal Strategy: A Tough Balancing Act

In a bold move to tighten economic discipline, Kenya aims to slash its fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by 2025/26, revising its budget substantially, as confirmed by the cabinet on Tuesday.

Anticipated adjustments, part of broader austerity measures, are geared towards enhancing fiscal discipline, reducing public debt, and creating space for essential services.

Markets recoiled when Kenya and the IMF halted the review of a $3.6 billion program. The IMF flagged Kenya's fiscal challenges, citing a need for a new spending plan following the government's request for additional support.

