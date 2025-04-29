Shocking Midnight Heist: Passengers Robbed on Rayalaseema Express

In an audacious predawn robbery, a gang of five robbers brazenly targeted passengers aboard the Rayalaseema Express, halting their travel at Gooty railway station, Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred around 1 am, when the train paused due to congested tracks.

Aiming at four sleeper class coaches, the thieves snatched valuables through open windows, exploiting the vulnerability of sleeping passengers. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel reached the scene swiftly but the robbers managed to escape, thwarting initial search efforts at the bus station, railway station, and nearby roads.

RPF patrols were alerted by the train's TTE, confirming seven incidents of snatching across the coaches. While no arrests have been made yet, authorities are doubling down on security to capture the culprits and deter future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)