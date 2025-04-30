Left Menu

Current Health Highlights: Sandoz, Screwworm, and Soccer Injuries

This summary presents recent developments in health news, highlighting various events. Sandoz's CEO criticized a proposal for EU drug pricing, the US and Mexico reached a screwworm agreement, Revvity warns on tariffs, and Merck plans a $1B plant investment. Additionally, a study on knee injuries in women's soccer has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:28 IST
Amid a slew of developments in the health sector, Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor criticized a drug price proposal by Novartis and Sanofi as flawed, highlighting the complexities of global drug pricing. His remarks to Reuters underscore the challenges in addressing disparity in drug costs within different markets.

Meanwhile, the US and Mexico reached an accord to manage the ravaging New World screwworm pest, a potentially lethal threat to livestock and wildlife. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins lauded the agreement as crucial to sustaining safe cattle trade across borders.

In another significant event, medical equipment maker Revvity joined peers in flagging potential adverse impacts from US tariffs but reaffirmed its profit outlook. Additionally, Merck plans a substantial $1 billion investment in a Delaware facility, reinforcing its manufacturing base in response to evolving trade dynamics.

