Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Launches Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme to Boost Jobs and Investments

Tamil Nadu unveils a new electronics components manufacturing scheme aimed at attracting Rs 30,000 crore in investments and creating 60,000 jobs. This initiative follows the state's 2024 Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy, positioning Tamil Nadu as a leader in electronic goods production and exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:06 IST
Tamil Nadu Launches Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme to Boost Jobs and Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled the 'Tamil Nadu Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme', targeting massive investments of Rs 30,000 crore while aiming to create 60,000 jobs in the state.

This latest initiative provides a boost to electronic components production, following the state's 2024 Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy, which had already set the stage for Tamil Nadu's emergence as a leader in electronic goods manufacturing.

With the scheme offering incentives aligned with the Centre's Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, Tamil Nadu seeks to retain its position as the top Indian state for electronics exports, having achieved a record USD 14.65 billion in 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025