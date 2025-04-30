Tamil Nadu Launches Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme to Boost Jobs and Investments

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled the 'Tamil Nadu Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme', targeting massive investments of Rs 30,000 crore while aiming to create 60,000 jobs in the state.

This latest initiative provides a boost to electronic components production, following the state's 2024 Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy, which had already set the stage for Tamil Nadu's emergence as a leader in electronic goods manufacturing.

With the scheme offering incentives aligned with the Centre's Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, Tamil Nadu seeks to retain its position as the top Indian state for electronics exports, having achieved a record USD 14.65 billion in 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)