Cashify Achieves IMS Certification: A Milestone in Quality and Sustainability

Cashify, India's foremost recommerce platform, has achieved the prestigious Integrated Management Systems certification at its Gurgaon office. This comprehensive certification encompasses ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management, and ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety.

The IMS certification signifies Cashify's dedication to organizational excellence, integrating multiple management systems to boost efficiency and streamline compliance with international standards. This milestone reflects the company's unwavering commitment to quality service, reducing environmental impact, and ensuring a safe workplace.

Celebrated at a 'Certification Handover Ceremony', the event was attended by senior management from both Cashify and SGS. This recognition underlines Cashify's role in promoting sustainable electronics consumption and its ongoing efforts to champion circular economy initiatives in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)