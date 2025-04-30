Airspace Restrictions Increase Costs for Indian Airlines
Indian airlines are set to incur additional weekly expenses of Rs 77 crore due to increased fuel consumption and longer flight durations caused by airspace restrictions imposed amidst escalating India-Pakistan tensions. The monthly operational costs may surpass Rs 307 crore, affecting routes to North America, Europe, and the Middle East.
In light of recent airspace restrictions amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian airlines now face significant financial burdens. The curbs have led to increased fuel consumption and extended flight durations, substantially affecting their operational costs.
According to an analysis by PTI, the additional weekly expenses for Indian carriers are expected to reach approximately Rs 77 crore. The monthly costs could exceed Rs 307 crore, with flights to North America, Europe, and the Middle East being markedly affected by the changes in flight paths.
Senior airline officials have noted that alternative routes are extending flying times by up to 1.5 hours, requiring adjustments in schedules and impacting aircraft availability. As a result, airlines such as IndiGo have already had to alter some of their international services, while other carriers review their operational strategies.
