Costa Coffee's Bold Brew: India's Rise as a Key Market

India is set to become one of Costa Coffee's top-five global markets, according to the company's Global CEO, Philippe Schaillee. The British coffee chain, owned by Coca-Cola, is adding approximately 50 new stores annually in its strategic expansion across the nation.

Targeting the millennial demographic and their increasing preference for coffee over tea, Costa Coffee is focusing its efforts on metropolitan areas. With millennials driving this shift, the company sees India as critical for its growth strategy, aiming to maintain its run rate of opening 40-50 stores each year.

Celebrating two decades in India and operating over 200 stores, Costa Coffee is set to expand further. Despite competition from brands like Starbucks and local chains such as Cafe Coffee Day, Schaillee is optimistic about India's potential, viewing competition as beneficial to stimulating the coffee segment's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)