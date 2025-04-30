Left Menu

Record-Breaking Duplex Sale: Landmark Transaction on Bandra Seafront

Real estate firm Supreme Universal has completed a high-profile transaction, selling a sea-facing duplex at its Supreme ArtHouse project in Mumbai for Rs 174 crore. Purchased by Sarvesh Singh of Alkem Laboratories, this sale marks the largest of its kind on the Bandra seafront and reflects Supreme Universal's focus on ultra-luxury properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:43 IST
Supreme Universal, a prominent real estate firm, has executed a landmark transaction with the sale of a sea-facing duplex apartment in Mumbai for an impressive Rs 174 crore.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the company disclosed that the deal took place at its renowned high-end project, Supreme ArtHouse, located on Carter Road. The expansive duplex, spanning 12,148 square feet and covering two floors, was acquired by Sarvesh Singh, an Executive Director at Alkem Laboratories. An additional Rs 10.44 crore was paid in stamp duty for the transaction.

Sunny Bijlani, Joint Managing Director of Supreme Universal, noted that while such deals are typically found in South Mumbai or Worli, this record-setting transaction on the Bandra seafront reinforces the company's commitment to the ultra-luxury segment. Established in 1982, Supreme Universal has a strong presence in the real estate markets of Mumbai and Pune.

