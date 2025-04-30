Jagran Lakecity University Celebrates Milestones on 12th Foundation Day
Jagran Lakecity University celebrated its 12th Foundation Day with esteemed guests, honoring academic achievements and announcing a new creative centre collaboration. The event reinforced JLU's commitment to educational excellence and cultural engagement, marking the university's top ranking among private institutions in Madhya Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) — Jagran Lakecity University recently celebrated its 12th Foundation Day with a colorful event attended by distinguished guests, students, and faculty on its Chandanpura campus. Special guests Bharat Sharan Singh and Radhelal Gupta graced the occasion, which highlighted JLU's commitment to academic excellence and its milestone achievements.
The celebration saw the presentation of 282 academic excellence awards and 68 markers cups. Additionally, 46 sports scholarships were awarded, recognizing outstanding students across disciplines. The university also presented the prestigious Chancellor's Scholarships to support high-performing learners, while journalist Anurag Dwary received the Ignited Minds Award for contributions to journalism.
In a significant development, JLU announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Skills to create a world-class creative centre, aiming to empower individuals in the creative industry. This announcement came as JLU was ranked the top private multidisciplinary university in Madhya Pradesh, reflecting its commitment to high-quality education and community impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IATA Calls for Stronger Collaboration, Digitalization, and SAF Support to Fortify Global Air Cargo
Madhya Pradesh Tops in Sports Promotion at Sportstar ACES Awards 2025
Elevating Strategic Ties: India and Italy's Defence Collaboration
Madhya Pradesh Unveils Krishak Kalyan Mission to Revolutionize Agriculture
Uma Bharti's Crusade: A Call for Prohibition in Madhya Pradesh