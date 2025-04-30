Left Menu

Jagran Lakecity University Celebrates Milestones on 12th Foundation Day

Jagran Lakecity University celebrated its 12th Foundation Day with esteemed guests, honoring academic achievements and announcing a new creative centre collaboration. The event reinforced JLU's commitment to educational excellence and cultural engagement, marking the university's top ranking among private institutions in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:14 IST
Jagran Lakecity University Celebrates Milestones on 12th Foundation Day
Celebrating Twelve Years of Purpose, Progress & Pride. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) — Jagran Lakecity University recently celebrated its 12th Foundation Day with a colorful event attended by distinguished guests, students, and faculty on its Chandanpura campus. Special guests Bharat Sharan Singh and Radhelal Gupta graced the occasion, which highlighted JLU's commitment to academic excellence and its milestone achievements.

The celebration saw the presentation of 282 academic excellence awards and 68 markers cups. Additionally, 46 sports scholarships were awarded, recognizing outstanding students across disciplines. The university also presented the prestigious Chancellor's Scholarships to support high-performing learners, while journalist Anurag Dwary received the Ignited Minds Award for contributions to journalism.

In a significant development, JLU announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Skills to create a world-class creative centre, aiming to empower individuals in the creative industry. This announcement came as JLU was ranked the top private multidisciplinary university in Madhya Pradesh, reflecting its commitment to high-quality education and community impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025