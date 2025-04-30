Jagran Lakecity University Celebrates Milestones on 12th Foundation Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) — Jagran Lakecity University recently celebrated its 12th Foundation Day with a colorful event attended by distinguished guests, students, and faculty on its Chandanpura campus. Special guests Bharat Sharan Singh and Radhelal Gupta graced the occasion, which highlighted JLU's commitment to academic excellence and its milestone achievements.

The celebration saw the presentation of 282 academic excellence awards and 68 markers cups. Additionally, 46 sports scholarships were awarded, recognizing outstanding students across disciplines. The university also presented the prestigious Chancellor's Scholarships to support high-performing learners, while journalist Anurag Dwary received the Ignited Minds Award for contributions to journalism.

In a significant development, JLU announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Skills to create a world-class creative centre, aiming to empower individuals in the creative industry. This announcement came as JLU was ranked the top private multidisciplinary university in Madhya Pradesh, reflecting its commitment to high-quality education and community impact.

