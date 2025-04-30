Left Menu

Vizhinjam Port Commissioning Sparks Political Controversy

The commissioning event of Vizhinjam International Port has stirred political controversy in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan engaged in a public exchange regarding the invite list for the event. The port, developed by Adani Ports, awaits dedication by PM Modi.

The commissioning of Kerala's Vizhinjam International Port has become a focal point of political discord. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that Opposition Leader V D Satheesan was an invitee despite media reports suggesting otherwise. Satheesan alleged his invitation was a last-minute inclusion post-controversy.

Vijayan refuted claims that party politics influenced the event's invitee list, emphasizing the importance of the port for the entire state. He stressed that the project wasn't limited to any single administration but was a result of decades-long processes.

The port, developed at a cost of Rs 8,867 crore by Adani Ports, is scheduled for dedication by PM Modi, following commercial commissioning and successful trial runs. The opposition attributes its genesis to the previous UDF government's foresight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

