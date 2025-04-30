Left Menu

Maharashtra Drives Forward: New EV Policy Puts State on Sustainable Mobility Map

Maharashtra's new Electric Vehicle Policy 2025 aims to position the state as a leader in sustainable mobility. Key initiatives include toll waivers, subsidies for EV purchases, and expanding charging infrastructure. The policy underscores a commitment to reducing air pollution and supporting long-term EV adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:03 IST
  • India

Maharashtra is stepping onto the national stage as a leader in sustainable mobility with its newly unveiled Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, according to Tata Motors. Approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, the policy introduces toll waivers and provides subsidies for electric vehicles, aiming to curb air pollution.

The policy, valid until 2030, has earmarked Rs 1,993 crore to enhance the sector's reach and impact. At the heart of this initiative is the expansion of charging infrastructure across urban centers and highways, addressing a key challenge in EV adoption.

In addition to toll waivers on several key routes, EVs will benefit from continued registration and road tax advantages. Tata Motors supports the government's forward-thinking vision by committing to expand its electric vehicle portfolio and collaborate on infrastructure advancements. With these upgrades, Maharashtra solidifies its position as a leading player in India's mobility sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

