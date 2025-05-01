Left Menu

Emirates Navigates Trade Turbulence Amid Uncertain Skies

Emirates, undeterred by U.S. tariffs, remains vigilant of the economic uncertainties. The airline is expediting a $5 billion retrofitting program due to aircraft delivery delays. As a major player in the UAE's economy, Emirates anticipates receiving new aircraft to bolster its global expansion by summer's end.

Updated: 01-05-2025 02:26 IST
Emirates Navigates Trade Turbulence Amid Uncertain Skies
Emirates airlines has not felt any direct repercussions from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs but approaches the economic landscape with caution. The airline's Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, emphasized the impact of prevailing uncertainties worldwide during the Arabian Travel Market show in Dubai.

Kazim revealed that delays in aircraft deliveries have pushed Emirates to fast-track its $5 billion fleet retrofitting initiative, which was originally announced in 2021. This step aims to sustain the airline's capacity in the face of increasing demand and supply chain challenges. "Had Boeing delivered according to schedule, Emirates would have had 90 aircraft operational," Kazim noted. Emirates stands as the largest airline in the UAE and a significant economic contributor, while also being the leading global operator of Boeing 777 jets.

Speculation arose about whether Emirates might acquire aircraft that China might cancel amidst trade tensions. Kazim, however, ruled out such acquisitions, stating that each airline has distinct design and business needs. Boeing is currently seeking to redistribute many planes originally destined for the Chinese market back to the U.S., in light of ongoing tariff conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

