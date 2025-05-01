Left Menu

Skipper Limited Achieves Record Financial Growth in FY25

Skipper Limited, a leader in power transmission and telecommunications structures, reported significant financial growth for FY25. The company achieved a 41% increase in annual revenue and a 55% rise in profit before tax. Strategic growth areas include new contracts, capacity expansion, and digital transformation, enhancing their market position globally.

Skipper Limited, renowned for its expertise in power transmission and telecommunications structures, has reported record financial growth for the fiscal year 2025. The company experienced a 41% increase in annual revenue, amounting to Rs. 46,245 million, and a notable 55% rise in profit before tax, reaching Rs. 1,987 million.

A key highlight was the achievement of the highest ever order inflow of Rs. 53,353 million, up by 24% year-on-year, showcasing strong demand in both domestic and international markets. Skipper secured significant contracts from PGCIL and international clients, bolstering its standing in the high-voltage transmission sector.

Strategic moves such as entering the Substation EPC segment and successful digital transformation efforts with SAP S/4HANA RISE underscore the company's ongoing expansion. With these developments, Skipper is poised for further growth, driven by increasing global demand and advanced operational capabilities.

