Honoring a Visionary: Celebrating Dr. TMA Pai's Legacy at Manipal

Manipal, Karnataka - The Manipal Group of Institutions commemorated the 127th birth anniversary of its founder, Dr. TMA Pai, with a solemn ceremony in Manipal. The event, held on April 30, 2025, was graced by Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, who admired Dr. Pai as a 'legendary visionary' in education and healthcare.

Governor Nazeer expressed deep admiration for Dr. Pai, a multifaceted personality celebrated as an educationist, philanthropist, and nation builder. Speaking personally, he recalled his education at Mahaveera College, founded by Dr. Pai, crediting it with shaping his academic and professional journey.

The event gathered prominent figures from the Manipal Group, including members of the Pai family and leading figures in the academic community. The annual Founder's Day is an occasion to honor Dr. TMA Pai's legacy, which transformed Manipal into a world-renowned educational hub. The ceremony included tributes, award presentations, and reflections on Dr. Pai's visionary leadership and its lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)