Hyundai Navigates Sales Decline with Export Growth Strategy

Hyundai Motor India reported a 5% decrease in total sales for April, selling 60,774 units compared to 63,701 units last year. Despite domestic challenges, the company's export-focused strategy led to a 21.5% increase in export volumes. Hyundai has achieved 9 million sales in India since 1996.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:28 IST
Hyundai Navigates Sales Decline with Export Growth Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India experienced a 5% decline in total sales for April, announcing sales of 60,774 units compared to last year's 63,701. Domestic and export sales reached 44,374 and 16,400 units, respectively.

The company achieved the significant milestone of over 9 million cumulative sales in India since its inception in 1996. Despite economic headwinds, Hyundai maintains its 'Make in India, Made for the World' focus, emphasizing strong export strategies.

This focus drove a robust 21.5% export growth in April 2025, and 16.2% growth from January to April 2025, with plans to enhance customer value by commencing operations at the new Talegaon facility in Q4 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

