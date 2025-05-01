Hyundai Navigates Sales Decline with Export Growth Strategy

Hyundai Motor India experienced a 5% decline in total sales for April, announcing sales of 60,774 units compared to last year's 63,701. Domestic and export sales reached 44,374 and 16,400 units, respectively.

The company achieved the significant milestone of over 9 million cumulative sales in India since its inception in 1996. Despite economic headwinds, Hyundai maintains its 'Make in India, Made for the World' focus, emphasizing strong export strategies.

This focus drove a robust 21.5% export growth in April 2025, and 16.2% growth from January to April 2025, with plans to enhance customer value by commencing operations at the new Talegaon facility in Q4 2025.

