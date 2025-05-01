Kia India's Sales Surge: A Promising Future in Auto Industry

Kia India has reported an impressive 18% rise in domestic sales for April, reaching a total of 23,623 units. Leading the charge was the Sonet model, achieving 8,068 units sold, followed by the mid-sized SUV, Seltos, with 6,135 units.

Additionally, the Carens contributed 5,259 units, while the recently launched Syros added a notable 4,000 units. The premium Carnival Limousine accounted for 161 units, according to the company's statement.

Senior VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar, emphasized Kia India's dedication to progressive and customer-focused mobility solutions. Looking ahead, the automaker is set to present its new model, Clavis, on May 8, anticipated to set new benchmarks in the automotive sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)