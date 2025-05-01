Celebrating Unsung Heroes: The Backbone of Jharkhand's Economy

In a heartfelt message on International Labour Day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren praised the workers for their vital role in upholding the economy's momentum. Soren acknowledged their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment, noting that the state government remains steadfast in its support of these indispensable individuals.

The observance, marked by labor unions' programs in cities like Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, and Ranchi, underscored the day's significance. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also applauded the workers' hard work and dedication, acknowledging their foundational contribution to both state and national prosperity.

With nearly 9.6 million unorganized workers registered on Jharkhand's e-Shram portal, the state continues to highlight the importance and impact of its workforce. The registrations reflect an ongoing commitment to ensuring the welfare and recognition of laborers, celebrating their crucial role within the economic framework.

