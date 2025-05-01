Left Menu

Celebrating Unsung Heroes: The Backbone of Jharkhand's Economy

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar extend their wishes on International Labour Day. They highlight the essential role of workers in driving economic growth. Celebrations include various programs across the state organized by labour unions, spotlighting workers' contributions and registration efforts on the e-Shram portal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt message on International Labour Day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren praised the workers for their vital role in upholding the economy's momentum. Soren acknowledged their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment, noting that the state government remains steadfast in its support of these indispensable individuals.

The observance, marked by labor unions' programs in cities like Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, and Ranchi, underscored the day's significance. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also applauded the workers' hard work and dedication, acknowledging their foundational contribution to both state and national prosperity.

With nearly 9.6 million unorganized workers registered on Jharkhand's e-Shram portal, the state continues to highlight the importance and impact of its workforce. The registrations reflect an ongoing commitment to ensuring the welfare and recognition of laborers, celebrating their crucial role within the economic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

