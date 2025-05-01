India's Stock Market Boom: A Surge in Investor Registrations

India's stock markets saw a significant boost in the number of investors, adding 2.1 crore new registrations during the financial year 2025-26, marking a robust 23.2% increase, according to a report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This growth brings the total investor base to 11.3 crore as of March 2025.

Despite this impressive annual increase, the report notes a deceleration in new investor registrations in recent months, with March 2025 witnessing only 10.6 lakh new additions. The total registered client codes with the exchange stood at 22.1 crore, accounting for all registrations since inception.

The rise in investor participation, with unique investors crossing 9 crore in February 2024 and 11 crore by January 2025, can be attributed to enhanced investor protection measures. Regionally, North India leads with 4.1 crore investors, followed by West, South, and East India, which have all shown remarkable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)