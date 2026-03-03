Left Menu

Kremlin Observes U.S. Role in Middle East and Its Impact on Ukraine Talks

The Kremlin stated that the U.S.'s involvement in the Middle East has not yet impacted Ukrainian peace talks. However, they acknowledged that the future is uncertain as the U.S. balances its focus between global issues. Difficulty arises in scheduling further discussions in Abu Dhabi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:18 IST
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that the current involvement of the United States in the Middle East conflict has not affected the pace of peace talks concerning Ukraine. Although they argue that it's too soon to determine the long-term impact, Moscow remains vigilant about the issue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Washington's engagement in the Middle East is a demanding task, which complicates discussions about scheduling future meetings between Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Abu Dhabi.

Peskov suggested that while there are no signs of immediate disruption, the situation requires ongoing observation given the intense focus the United States is placing on the Middle East crisis.

