Flights in Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Hundreds

Flight cancellations have swept across major Indian airports, with over 250 services grounded on Tuesday alone due to the intensifying Middle East conflict. The turmoil, affecting hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai, is a direct response to geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Delhi and Mumbai airports bore the brunt, reporting 80 and 107 cancellations respectively. In Bangalore, 42 flights were halted, while Chennai saw at least 30 flights impacted. These include both inbound and outbound services, as airlines adjust operations amidst the volatile situation.

The crisis has prompted the cancellation of 1,117 international flights over the past three days, marking a significant disruption for Indian carriers. The conflict, sparked by military actions starting February 28, claimed the life of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and has led to retaliatory attacks in the Gulf.

