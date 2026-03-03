Left Menu

Flights in Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Hundreds

Over 250 flights at major Indian airports have been cancelled due to the escalating Middle East conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. The disruption is part of a larger disturbance impacting 1,117 international flights within three days, linked to tensions arising from recent attacks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Flight cancellations have swept across major Indian airports, with over 250 services grounded on Tuesday alone due to the intensifying Middle East conflict. The turmoil, affecting hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai, is a direct response to geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Delhi and Mumbai airports bore the brunt, reporting 80 and 107 cancellations respectively. In Bangalore, 42 flights were halted, while Chennai saw at least 30 flights impacted. These include both inbound and outbound services, as airlines adjust operations amidst the volatile situation.

The crisis has prompted the cancellation of 1,117 international flights over the past three days, marking a significant disruption for Indian carriers. The conflict, sparked by military actions starting February 28, claimed the life of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and has led to retaliatory attacks in the Gulf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

