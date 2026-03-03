Asia Braces for LNG Supply Shift Amid Middle East Conflict

In response to escalated conflicts in the Middle East curbing natural gas supplies, countries across Asia are engaging contingency measures and exploring alternative sources. With India beginning to ration natural gas, other nations like Japan, Taiwan, and Pakistan are diversifying energy imports as potential shortages loom.

Qatar, which supplies over 80% of Asia's LNG, has stopped production, prompting Asian countries to seek imports from the spot market and other global sources. Officials are closely monitoring the situation, ready to implement emergency strategies to ensure energy stability.

Amid fears of spiking prices, particularly due to parallels drawn from past disruptions like Russia's Ukraine invasion, the region is on high alert. Nations such as Bangladesh and Pakistan are considering alternate energy arrangements to mitigate the impact on power generation and industrial output.