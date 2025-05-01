Electrent Energy Unveils Cutting-Edge Solar Solutions at RenewX 2025

Electrent Energy, a prominent player in India's cleantech sector, has made waves by unveiling its latest solar solutions at RenewX 2025 in Chennai. The event showcased the launch of their next-generation Solar PCU Series, advanced lithium battery banks, and sophisticated Energy Storage Systems (ESS), signaling a substantial stride toward advancing India's clean energy goals.

The newly introduced Solar PCU range is equipped with cutting-edge MPPT and PWM Solar Hybrid PCUs, tailored for both residential and commercial solar applications across the country. The standout features of this series include smart integration, dual-display monitoring, and various operation modes like Hybrid, Smart, and Normal. According to Electrent Energy Co-founder Ashish Singh, the goal is to streamline the adoption of clean energy by enhancing accessibility, efficiency, and reliability for Indian households and businesses.

Electrent's innovative lithium battery banks aim to replace environmentally harmful acid-based batteries, offering benefits such as longer lifespan, rapid charging, enhanced safety, compact design, and negligible maintenance. Further solidifying their commitment to clean energy, Electrent's new ESS provides robust power backup solutions vital for India's power-deficient areas. These offerings feature high build quality and intelligent software integration, ready to cater to the country's rising energy needs.

Founder and CEO Chirag Chawla emphasized, "This launch is the result of extensive R&D, real-world customer insights, and our focus on simplicity and durability. Our mission extends beyond product development; we aim to replace outdated technologies with future-ready lithium solutions, earning trust as India's most reliable clean energy brand." The products were met with enthusiasm at Electrent's RenewX 2025 booth, garnering attention from distributors, solar installers, and energy consultants.

Electrent Energy is a dynamic cleantech startup specializing in solar-compatible and lithium-based energy storage solutions for residential and commercial sectors. Headquartered in Delhi, the company operates cutting-edge manufacturing and R&D facilities in Bhiwani, Haryana, serving a nationwide customer base.

