Kia India's April 2025 Sales Surge Highlighted by New Model Launch

Kia India reported a notable growth in April 2025, with 23,623 units sold, marking an 18.3% Y-o-Y increase. The Sonet topped sales figures. Excitement builds for the upcoming 'Clavis' launch. In 2025, Kia saw a 16.2% rise in year-to-date sales, reflecting strong brand trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kia India saw significant growth in April 2025, with a total of 23,623 units sold domestically, marking an 18.3% increase compared to April 2024. The Sonet model led the figures with 8,068 units, followed by the Seltos and Carens at 6,135 and 5,259 units, respectively.

The newly introduced Syros model showed a promising start, contributing 4,000 units to the sales total. Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, remarked on the strong start to the year and the positive reception to the Syros.

Kia continues to focus on delivering innovative solutions to meet diverse customer needs, exemplified by the upcoming launch of the 'Clavis' on May 8. The company remains committed to expanding its presence across India, reinforced by 725 touchpoints in 315 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

