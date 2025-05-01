Left Menu

Historic GST Collections Signal Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties

In April, India's Gross Goods and Services Tax collections soared to a record Rs 2.37 lakh crore, marking a 12% increase. The surge reflects a boost in both domestic and imported goods revenue, showcasing India's economic robustness amidst global uncertainties, according to government data and expert analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:43 IST
Historic GST Collections Signal Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have soared to an unprecedented Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April, marking a 12% increase compared to the previous year's figures. Government data, released on Thursday, highlights a significant boost in both domestic and import-related GST revenue.

The report outlines a 10.7% rise in GST from domestic transactions, reaching approximately Rs 1.9 lakh crore. Additionally, GST collections from imported goods jumped by an impressive 20.8% to Rs 46,913 crore. The surge in refund issuances was also notable, with a 48.3% increase to Rs 27,341 crore during the month.

Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner at EY India, emphasized the positive fiscal implications of these figures, stating they underscore the robustness of the Indian economy even amid global economic challenges. He suggested that while a moderation in GST collections might occur due to the global economic climate, the broader outlook remains positive. These collections not only highlight strong domestic consumption but also reinforce the nation's fiscal health and showcase an optimistic trajectory for economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025