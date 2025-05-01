Singapore on Edge: Navigating Trade Tensions in a Shifting Global Landscape

In a stark address, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong outlined the pressing challenges arising from heightened trade tensions influenced by US President Donald Trump's tariffs. Amid escalating geopolitical shifts, Wong warned that global trade barriers are intensifying, particularly between the US and China.

He noted that these tensions are significantly affecting Singapore's economy, highlighting how even China-built ships face hefty taxes when heading to the US. The implications are particularly dire for Singapore, a crucial trade hub, as cost-of-living pressures and job impacts loom large.

Addressing concerns, Wong emphasized the Singapore government's responsive measures, unveiling a comprehensive package in the national budget. He reassured citizens that a task force has been established to help businesses and workers navigate the turbulent economic climate, aiming for resilience amid unyielding uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)